NFLPA Not Pursuing Further Action For Brendan Sorsby To Play In 2026

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a memo was sent to all NFL teams today saying the NFLPA and former Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby will not be pursuing any further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL.

Schefter adds Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the 2027 draft instead, as he will be considered draft-eligible and cannot sign an NFL player contract until the completion of the 2027 draft.

Sorsby issued the following statement after the memo, per Schefter:

“There has been a lot of news about me out there and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear. I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.”

“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey – I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this.”

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

While a Texas judge issued an injunction against the NCAA that initially looked like it would clear the way for Sorsby to play in the fall after a two-game suspension, the backlash against Sorsby and Texas Tech from other schools and the Big 12 prompted him to withdraw his lawsuit and apply for the supplemental draft.

This led to the NCAA denying his appeal for eligibility, which then led Sorsby to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft.

Earlier this month, the NFL informed Sorsby that they declined his petition to enter the supplemental draft, writing that the league feels the quarterback did not adequately address his gambling activity. The CFL also made it clear they would not allow Sorsby to enter their draft for the 2026 season as well.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.