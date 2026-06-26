CFL Will Not Allow Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby To Join League

The future of Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby has been an ongoing discussion after the NFL declined to hold its supplemental draft this summer. The Canadian Football League announced they will not allow Sorsby to join its league this season.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” wrote the league, via Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

The CFL’s current season began earlier this month and runs through mid-November.

Earlier this week, the NFL informed Sorsby that they declined his petition to enter the supplemental draft, writing that the league feels the quarterback did not adequately address his gambling activity.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

While a Texas judge issued an injunction against the NCAA that initially looked like it would clear the way for Sorsby to play in the fall after a two-game suspension, the backlash against Sorsby and Texas Tech from other schools and the Big 12 prompted him to withdraw his lawsuit and apply for the supplemental draft.

This led to the NCAA denying his appeal for eligibility, which then led Sorsby to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft.

As it stands, the 2027 NFL Draft is the only way for Sorsby to play professional football.

Here is the link to our scouting report on Sorsby. As of now, we’re projecting him to be a mid to late round pick in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.