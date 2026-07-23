Seahawks Try Out Four Players Including TE Josiah Deguara

The Seattle Seahawks hosted TEs Josiah Deguara, Nick Muse and Nick Vannett along with international OT Ben Te Kura for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Deguara, 29, was a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors his last season. The Packers selected him with the No. 94 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Deguara signed a four-year, $4,547,766 rookie contract that included an $867,467 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Jacksonville for the 2024 season.

The Cardinals signed Deguara to a contract in May 2025 and he started the year on the practice squad before being released in November.

In 2025, Deguara appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.