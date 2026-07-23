Panthers Sign TE Cade Prieskorn

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Caden Prieskorn to a contract following a workout.

Prieskorn, 26, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived in May and brought back before being among their final roster cuts.

He then caught on with Tampa Bay in late September but was released in October. From there, Prieskorn signed with the Browns shortly after and re-signed on a futures deal before being let go this offseason.

In his collegiate career, Prieskorn appeared in 52 games at Memphis and Ole Miss and caught 112 passes for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns.