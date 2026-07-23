Ravens Cut QB Diego Pavia Before Training Camp

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have waived QB Diego Pavia before the start of training camp.

He had a brief stint with the team near the end of the offseason program.

Pavia, 24, attended Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before beginning his college career at New Mexico Military Institute, then transferring to New Mexico and finally to Vanderbilt.

He became the first Vanderbilt player to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing second in the voting and winning numerous other awards in 2025, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, First-Team All-American, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Pavia was not drafted in 2026 and caught on with the Ravens at the end of the offseason program.

During his six collegiate seasons, Pavia started in 49 of his 53 games, amassing a record of 31-17 and completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 10,255 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 628 times for 3,094 yards and 31 touchdowns.