Browns Place DT Maliek Collins On PUP List

The Cleveland Browns placed DT Maliek Collins on the PUP list, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Collins has been out since Week 13 of last season after suffering a season-ending quad injury.

Collins, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys from Nebraska back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal before trading him to San Francisco in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. San Francisco later restructured his deal and then released him as a cap casualty in 2025.

Collins quickly signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns after being cut.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 25 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.