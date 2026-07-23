Titans Place OT JC Latham & S Amani Hooker On PUP List

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed OT JC Latham and S Amani Hooker on the PUP list ahead of the start of training camp.

Additionally, the Titans signed OT Zachary Thomas and waived OT Ryan Hayes.

Players on the physically unable to perform list are eligible to return at any time during training camp, then if they are on the PUP list when rosters are reduced to 53 players, they are required to miss a minimum of four games.

Latham, 23, emerged as a key player for Alabama, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Titans used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Latham.

The No. 7 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $25,461,800 contract that includes a $15,337,672 signing bonus and will carry a $7,103,233 cap figure for the 2026 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Latham made 13 starts for the Titans at right tackle.