Packers Re-Signing K Lenny Krieg To PS

Per SI.com, the Packers are re-signing K Lenny Krieg to their practice squad.

The German-born Krieg caught the NFL’s attention last year at the Scouting Combine and would qualify for the international roster exemption.

The NFL instituted the International Player Pathway program in 2017 to grow the game of football. Each year, one of the NFL’s eight divisions was randomly chosen to receive one international player each. In recent years, the program has expanded to include all teams.

Krieg, 23, was born and raised in Berlin and played soccer before transitioning to football. He played for the European Football League’s Stuttgart Surge in 2023 and 2024.

After working out at the Combine, Krieg caught the attention of NFL teams and signed a three-year UDFA contract with the Falcons ahead of the 2025 season. However, he was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Jets signed Krieg to a futures deal for the 2026 season but released him in June.