Dolphins Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed CB Ethan Bonner and EDGE Max Llewellyn to their practice squad and released TE Jeremiah Franklin and ILB Cam Riley in corresponding moves.

Roster Moves | We have signed cornerback Ethan Bonner and edge Max Llewellyn to the practice squad and released tight end Jeremiah Franklin and inside linebacker Cam Riley from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/h6YEWMKset — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 1, 2026

Bonner, 26, went undrafted in 2023 out of Stanford before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was waived and signed back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Miami back in January of last year. The Dolphins re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in March.

In 2025, Bonner appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass defenses.