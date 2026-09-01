Jets Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets announced they signed OL Kohl Levao to the practice squad and released WR Cam Camper in a corresponding move.

We've signed OL Kohl Levao to the practice squad and released WR Cam Camper — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2026

Levao, 28, went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2021 and earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention as a senior. He caught on with the Brahmas for the 2024 season.

The Jets signed him to a contract in June 2024 but cut him late in the process, and he re-signed to the practice squad. New York re-signed him to a futures deal in January 2025 but cut him again after the preseason. He was among the Jets’ final cuts this year as well.

During his college career, Levao appeared in 32 games for Hawaii.