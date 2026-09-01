Ravens Signing OL AJ Arcuri To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing OL AJ Arcuri to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Arcuri, 29, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan State back in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by Los Angeles but later signed with the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster as a rookie.

Arcuri was waived again by the Rams in 2024 before signing with the practice squad once again. He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad ever since.