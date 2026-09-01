Eagles Add Four To Round Out Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed WR Danny Gray, OL Kiran Amegadjie, CB Robert Longerbeam and RB Jaydon Blue to the practice squad.
We have signed the following players to the Practice Squad:
WR Danny Gray
OL Kiran Amegadjie
CB Robert Longerbeam
RB Jaydon Blue pic.twitter.com/Ya5uTRl3kP
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2026
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Uar Bernard
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Britain Covey
- DT Gabe Hall
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
- C/G Jake Majors
- T John Ojukwu
- RB Dameon Pierce
- S Maximus Pulley
- OLB Mason Reiger
- RB Carson Steele
- OLB Joshua Weru
- S Cole Wisniewski
- RB Jaydon Blue
- WR Danny Gray
- CB Robert Longerbeam
- OT Kiran Amegadjie
Either Bernard or Weru will get an international designation to exempt them from counting against the 16-player limit.
Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.
The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus.
In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards.
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