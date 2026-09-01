Eagles Add Four To Round Out Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed WR Danny Gray, OL Kiran Amegadjie, CB Robert Longerbeam and RB Jaydon Blue to the practice squad.

We have signed the following players to the Practice Squad:

WR Danny Gray

OL Kiran Amegadjie

CB Robert Longerbeam

RB Jaydon Blue pic.twitter.com/Ya5uTRl3kP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2026

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

DT Uar Bernard LB Chance Campbell WR Britain Covey DT Gabe Hall OLB Keyshawn James-Newby C/G Jake Majors T John Ojukwu RB Dameon Pierce S Maximus Pulley OLB Mason Reiger RB Carson Steele OLB Joshua Weru S Cole Wisniewski RB Jaydon Blue WR Danny Gray CB Robert Longerbeam OT Kiran Amegadjie

Either Bernard or Weru will get an international designation to exempt them from counting against the 16-player limit.

Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus.

In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards.