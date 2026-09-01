Eagles Add Four To Round Out Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed WR Danny Gray, OL Kiran Amegadjie, CB Robert Longerbeam and RB Jaydon Blue to the practice squad. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT Uar Bernard
  2. LB Chance Campbell
  3. WR Britain Covey
  4. DT Gabe Hall
  5. OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
  6. C/G Jake Majors
  7. T John Ojukwu
  8. RB Dameon Pierce
  9. S Maximus Pulley
  10. OLB Mason Reiger
  11. RB Carson Steele
  12. OLB Joshua Weru
  13. S Cole Wisniewski
  14. RB Jaydon Blue
  15. WR Danny Gray
  16. CB Robert Longerbeam
  17. OT Kiran Amegadjie

Either Bernard or Weru will get an international designation to exempt them from counting against the 16-player limit. 

Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons. 

The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus. 

In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards. 

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