NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/1

49ers
- 49ers placed DB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed DB Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman.
- 49ers signed DE Vincent Anthony, DB Brandon Codrington, DT Kevin Givens, and T Foster Sarell to the practice squad.
Bears
- Bears placed DB Coby Bryant and TE Hayden Large on injured reserve.
- Bears signed DE James Lynch and LB Jack Sanborn.
- Bears signed LB Buddy Johnson, T Christian Jones, and RB Zavier Scott to the practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed DB Trikweze Bridges, T Blake Freeland, TE Tanner Hudson, QB Josh Johnson, and LB Garmon Randolph to the practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed WR Greg Dortch, DB Anthony Kendall, LB Shaq Thompson, and T Jedrick Wills to the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed DT Kalia Davis on injured reserve.
- Browns signed DB Noah Igbinoghene and DE Sam Williams.
- Browns signed DT Sam Kamara, RB Jaleel McLaughlin, TE Messiah Swinson, and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad.
- Browns waived DB Michael Coats.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers claimed DB Kevin Knowles off waivers from the Chiefs.
- Buccaneers waived LB Caden Fordham.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DT Jared Harrison-Hunte and C Vershon Lee to the practice squad.
- Cardinals waived DB Josh Minkins and WR Xavier Weaver.
Chargers
- Chargers placed LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed P J.K. Scott.
- Chargers signed TE Patrick Herbert to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Nate Carter, T Ethan Driskell, DB Kader Kohou, and RB Ben VanSumeren to the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts released RB Ulysses Bentley from the practice squad.
- Colts signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders placed DT Jer’Zhan Newton and T Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed DB Fabian Moreau and DT Shy Tuttle.
- Commanders signed T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, DB Terell Smith, TE Jack Westover, and DB Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DT Elijah Garcia, T Wanya Morris, and TE Mitchell Van Vooren to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad.
- Dolphins reverted TE Ben Sims to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Dolphins signed LB Liam Anderson, DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Amari Gainer, DT Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, DB Jaylin Simpson, DT Mazi Smith, and TE Tre Watson to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed G Kiran Amegadjie, RB Jaydon Blue, WR Danny Gray, and DB Robert Longerbeam to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons placed LB J.D. Bertrand on injured reserve.
- Falcons signed G Josh Thompson to the practice squad.
- Falcons signed LB Josh Woods from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed C Kingsley Eguakun, WR Charlie Jones, DB Elijah Jones, and T Darian Kinnard to the practice squad.
- Giants waived DB D.J. James.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released T Jimto Obidegwu from the practice squad.
- Jaguars signed C Eli Cox, DB Kaevon Merriweather, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed QB Bailey Zappe to the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed RB Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve.
- Lions signed G Elijah Klein and WR Dominic Lovett to the practice squad.
- Lions signed TE Tyler Conklin.
Packers
- Packers signed QB Kedon Slovis to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed G Brady Christensen on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed DB Zion Childress, LB Tyrel Dodson, DE Anthony Goodlow, and G Torricelli Simpkins to the practice squad.
- Panthers signed LB Bobby Okereke.
Patriots
- Patriots placed P Bryce Baringer and LB Khalil Jacobs on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter.
- Patriots signed LB K.J. Britt, DT Jalen Hunt, G Jake Kubas, and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed WR Dont’e Thornton on injured reserve.
- Raiders signed LB Segun Olubi.
- Raiders signed WR Cody White to the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints claimed DB Decamerion Richardson off waivers from the Raiders.
- Saints placed DB Lorenzo Styles on injured reserve.
- Saints signed TE Stone Smartt and WR Cedric Tillman to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived RB Brock Lampe.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Brandon Johnson, LB Bradyn Swinson, and DB Car’lin Vigers to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed T Sam Hagen and T Braden Smith on injured reserve.
- Texans signed LB Chris Braswell, C Ka’ena DeCambra, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and WR Mitch Tinsley to the practice squad.
- Texans signed TE Brevin Jordan and DE Dominique Robinson.
Titans
- Titans released C Andre James from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Titans released DB Mario Goodrich from the practice squad.
- Titans signed DB Shemar Bartholomew to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released TE Marshall Lang from the practice squad.
- Vikings signed TE Cam Grandy and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad.
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