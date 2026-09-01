NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/1

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers claimed DB Kevin Knowles off waivers from the Chiefs.
  • Buccaneers waived LB Caden Fordham.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DT Jared Harrison-Hunte and C Vershon Lee to the practice squad.
  • Cardinals waived DB Josh Minkins and WR Xavier Weaver.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve.
  • Chargers signed P J.K. Scott.
  • Chargers signed TE Patrick Herbert to the practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts released RB Ulysses Bentley from the practice squad.
  • Colts signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey to the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons placed LB J.D. Bertrand on injured reserve.
  • Falcons signed G Josh Thompson to the practice squad.
  • Falcons signed LB Josh Woods from the practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived RB Brock Lampe.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings released TE Marshall Lang from the practice squad.
  • Vikings signed TE Cam Grandy and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad.

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