Texans Work Out Two Defensive Tackles

The Houston Texans hosted DTs Daniel Ekuale and Benito Jones for workouts on Monday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Jones, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022.

Jones re-signed with Detroit to a one-year deal for the 2023 season and he returned to Miami on a one-year contract in 2024 and 2025. He then signed with the Raiders during camp this year but was let go shortly after.

In 2025, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.