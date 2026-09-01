Titans Sign WR Xavier Restrepo To Practice Squad

According to Justin Melo, the Titans are re-signing WR Xavier Restrepo to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Restrepo initially made Tennessee’s final roster coming out of the preseason, but was waived on Monday.

Restrepo, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

However, he was waived in August of last year and re-signed to the practice squad before eventually earning a promotion to the active roster. Tennessee cut him loose, once again, this week.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

In 2025, Restrepo appeared in two games for the Titans and caught three passes on seven targets for 41 yards.