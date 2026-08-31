29 Players Officially Claimed Off Waivers Monday

Bengals
- Bengals claimed T Myles Hinton off waivers from the Eagles.
Browns
- Browns claimed DB Toriano Pride off waivers from the Bills.
Chiefs
- Chiefs claimed DT Bryson Eason off waivers from the 49ers.
- Chiefs claimed LB Jack Pyburn off waivers from the Buccaneers.
Colts
- Colts claimed DB Kapena Gushiken off waivers from the Eagles.
Cowboys
- Cowboys claimed RB Emari Demercado off waivers from the Chiefs.
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed DB Julius Wood off waivers from the Cowboys.
- Dolphins claimed DB Marcellas Dial off waivers from the Patriots.
- Dolphins claimed DB Reese Taylor off waivers from the Broncos.
- Dolphins claimed QB Brady Cook off waivers from the Jets.
- Dolphins claimed T Chukwuebuka Godrick off waivers from the Chiefs.
- Dolphins claimed T Jarrett Kingston off waivers from the Texans.
- Dolphins claimed TE Justin Joly off waivers from the Broncos.
Falcons
- Falcons claimed LB Jared Ivey off waivers from the Seahawks.
- Falcons claimed LB Yasir Abdullah off waivers from the Jaguars.
- Falcons claimed T Cameron Williams off waivers from the Eagles.
Jets
- Jets claimed K Blake Grupe off waivers from the Colts.
- Jets claimed LB Trevin Wallace off waivers from the Panthers.
Panthers
- Panthers claimed C Corey Bullock off waivers from the Ravens.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed LB Darius Muasau off waivers from the Giants.
- Patriots claimed TE Cameron Latu off waivers from the Eagles.
Raiders
- Raiders claimed DB Darrell Luter off waivers from the 49ers.
Saints
- Saints claimed DT Colby Wooden off waivers from the Colts.
- Saints claimed T Mason Murphy off waivers from the Bears.
Titans
- Titans claimed DB Melvin Smith off waivers from the Chiefs.
- Titans claimed DT Nazir Stackhouse off waivers from the Packers.
- Titans claimed LB Owen Pappoe off waivers from the Cardinals.
Vikings
- Vikings claimed C Nick Samac off waivers from the Panthers.
- Vikings claimed G Trevor Keegan off waivers from the Cowboys.
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