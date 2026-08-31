29 Players Officially Claimed Off Waivers Monday

By
Nate Bouda
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Bengals

  • Bengals claimed T Myles Hinton off waivers from the Eagles.

Browns

  • Browns claimed DB Toriano Pride off waivers from the Bills.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs claimed DT Bryson Eason off waivers from the 49ers.
  • Chiefs claimed LB Jack Pyburn off waivers from the Buccaneers.

Colts

  • Colts claimed DB Kapena Gushiken off waivers from the Eagles.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed LB Darius Muasau off waivers from the Giants.
  • Patriots claimed TE Cameron Latu off waivers from the Eagles.

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints claimed DT Colby Wooden off waivers from the Colts.
  • Saints claimed T Mason Murphy off waivers from the Bears.

Titans

  • Titans claimed DB Melvin Smith off waivers from the Chiefs.
  • Titans claimed DT Nazir Stackhouse off waivers from the Packers.
  • Titans claimed LB Owen Pappoe off waivers from the Cardinals.

Vikings

  • Vikings claimed C Nick Samac off waivers from the Panthers.
  • Vikings claimed G Trevor Keegan off waivers from the Cowboys.

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