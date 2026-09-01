NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Brian Gutekunst, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said rookie DL Jordan van den Berg is squarely in line to be a part of the defensive line rotation this season.

“He’s a beast. This guy … he’s an incredible athlete,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “He’s still learning the game of football to a degree, and yet it’s amazing what he brings to the table. He’s been the same guy every single day. Smile on his face. He loves football. He loves the process. I haven’t seen it yet, but someone told me he was mic’ed up in that first game and he’s coming to the sideline, he’s talking to [defensive tackle] Grady [Jarrett] about the things that are happening on the field. Grady’s helping him, giving him tidbits here and there. It’s a good thing to see right now. He’s firmly in the mix.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bears explored trade possibilities for OT Kiran Amegadjie before waiving him.

before waiving him. Bears GM Ryan Poles cited timing and fit as the biggest reasons they traded DT Gervon Dexter and also pointed to the emergence of van den Berg and Jayden Loving. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell was asked on Saturday if he is comfortable having RB Jacob Saylors in the backup role going forward.

“I am,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m comfortable with those guys. And I just like the thought of having a guy in our system, think that’s important. Knows our terminology, knows our guys, knows the protections. Just kind of knows it all, man. Understands our quarterback and how he thinks. I just think that’s important.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on RB Kaleb Johnson : “Excited to get Kaleb in here. Young player with huge upside. He comes from a very strong program. He had a lot of success there. There’s some similar scheme stuff, a lot of outside-zone.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

on RB : “Excited to get Kaleb in here. Young player with huge upside. He comes from a very strong program. He had a lot of success there. There’s some similar scheme stuff, a lot of outside-zone.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst said he hasn’t seen the alleged video regarding RB Josh Jacobs : “We’re going to lean on the legal process.” (Bill Huber)

: “We’re going to lean on the legal process.” (Bill Huber) Gutekunst does expect Jacobs to play for the Packers this season, and said he wants to let the process play out before saying if there’s a scenario where they would release him. (Matt Schneidman)

On trading QB Kyle McCord to the Dolphins: “When somebody calls you up and starts talking to you about a trade, I think the likelihood of getting him through to your practice squad is not strong.” (Ryan Wood)

Gutekunst feels UDFA WR J. Michael Sturdivant should’ve been drafted, and is thrilled to have him on the 53-man roster: “He’s one of those guys that has made plays every day. It was going to be tough if we had to keep 7. Savion ended up getting hurt, but keeping 7 is something we would’ve done.” (Wood)

should’ve been drafted, and is thrilled to have him on the 53-man roster: “He’s one of those guys that has made plays every day. It was going to be tough if we had to keep 7. Savion ended up getting hurt, but keeping 7 is something we would’ve done.” (Wood) Regarding WR Savion Williams , Gutekunst called it a high-ankle sprain and said he’ll be ready to come off injured reserve after the four-week minimum. (Hodkiewicz)

, Gutekunst called it a high-ankle sprain and said he’ll be ready to come off injured reserve after the four-week minimum. (Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst mentioned fifth-round DE Collin Oliver has an Achilles/calf issue, but he should be ready in the next few weeks as well. (Hodkiewicz)

has an Achilles/calf issue, but he should be ready in the next few weeks as well. (Hodkiewicz) He expressed confidence that DE Micah Parsons will be good to go after four weeks as well: “We have a pretty good idea once we get out of that 4-game window we’re going to be pretty close.” (Wood)

will be good to go after four weeks as well: “We have a pretty good idea once we get out of that 4-game window we’re going to be pretty close.” (Wood) Gutekunst expects TE Luke Musgrave to play this season as he’s on the PUP list with a neck injury. (Huber)

to play this season as he’s on the PUP list with a neck injury. (Huber) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said new TE Jonnu Smith sitting next to QB Jordan Love in Tuesday’s team meeting was a veteran move: “This is a grown man. He’s got four kids, one on the way. He’s a guy we relied on (in Tennessee). He was one of the bright spots in Tennessee. He’s a very explosive guy, smart man, too.” (Hodkiewicz)

said new TE sitting next to QB in Tuesday’s team meeting was a veteran move: “This is a grown man. He’s got four kids, one on the way. He’s a guy we relied on (in Tennessee). He was one of the bright spots in Tennessee. He’s a very explosive guy, smart man, too.” (Hodkiewicz) LaFleur noted the starting offensive line remains up in the air until they are certain if Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele can play full games. (Tom Silverstein)