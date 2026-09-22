Lions Still Unsure When Or If S Kerby Joseph Will Return

Lions S Kerby Joseph is on the PUP list as he works back from knee problems he’s dealt with since early 2025.

Lions HC Dan Campbell was asked about Joseph on Monday to update fans who are wondering if he will play again. Campbell wished he could have given an optimistic answer, but he admitted Joseph isn’t ready yet.

“Well, I wish I could make you feel good. I can’t make you feel good,” Campbell said, via Jeremy Reisman. “It’s going to come as it comes, and he’s not ready. We’re trying to get him there as fast as we can, and we’re trying to be as smart about it as we can. And if he’s ready, when he’s ready, of course we want to play him and get him on the field.”

Campbell was then asked what would have to change for Joseph to get back, as it’s been almost a year, to which Campbell said, “I guess, nothing.”

Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on Joseph as the news becomes available.