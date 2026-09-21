Lions S Avonte Maddox Needs Season-Ending Foot Surgery

Per Justin Rogers, Lions S Avonte Maddox needs surgery on his injured foot that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Maddox, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Eagles released him but re-signed to a one-year deal for 2024. Maddox then signed a one-year deal with the Lions ahead of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In 2026, Maddox appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 10 total tackles and two passes defended.