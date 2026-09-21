Lions Hosting Three Veteran DBs Monday Including Jordan Fuller

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Lions are hosting veteran DBs Jordan Fuller, Jalen Mills and Mike Edwards for workouts on Monday.

It’s worth noting the Lions have numerous injuries in the back end of the secondary, including Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox.

Fuller, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He signed with the Falcons last offseason and ended the year on the practice squad before being let go.

In 2025, Fuller appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded two tackles.