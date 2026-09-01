NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Walter Nolen, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that 49ers TE George Kittle is expected to practice this week and has a legitimate chance to play in Week 1, as he hasn’t had any setbacks in his Achilles recovery.

is expected to practice this week and has a legitimate chance to play in Week 1, as he hasn’t had any setbacks in his Achilles recovery. 49ers GM John Lynch said WR Brandon Aiyuk will not get any bonus money due September 1st because he’s still on the reserve/left squad list: “He’s kind of not on our roster.” (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals DT Walter Nolen was limited to just six games in his rookie season, recording two sacks despite missing time due to knee and calf issues. New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur wants to see Nolen take on an Aaron Donald-type role in his second year.

“When you have those interior guys that not only get it done in the run game, but affect the passer at the clip that Aaron did, the clip that we want with Walt and all our interior guys, it’s a massive advantage,” LaFleur said on Monday, via the team’s official website.

“You know who the best (defensive back) was in L.A. over the last 10 years?” LaFleur asked. “Aaron Donald.”

“I feel like I’m the heartbeat of the defense,” Nolen commented. “A lot of times when I am on the field, things move a little differently. When I’m on the field, I feel like we’re going to kick ass.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider talked about trading for CB Avery Smith: “Phenomenal preseason. Outside, nickel. Has played in our defense now. Coming out, we liked him. Smart, tough, reliable guy. Very instinctive.” (Brady Henderson)