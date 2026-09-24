Sam Darnold ‘On A Good Track’ To Play Week 3 Vs Commanders

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said QB Sam Darnold is “on a good track” to play in Week 3 against the Commanders.

Darnold has missed the first two games with a glute tendon injury, and there was some concern he could miss in the ballpark of four to six weeks.

Macdonald was asked Wednesday if Darnold has to be fully healthy for them to be comfortable letting him start on Sunday. He expressed optimism about Darnold’s status and thinks they will know by the weekend if he will be good to return.

“I don’t know what fully healthy means,” Macdonald said. “I think we’ll make a decision at some point before Friday’s over. I don’t think we’d go into the weekend not knowing if he’s going to play. But it’s on a good track right now, assuming today goes well.”

He was then asked if backup QB Drew Lock‘s performance in a 2-0 record would allow them to take their time bringing Darnold back. Macdonald was clear that they believe Darnold isn’t at risk of further injury, which is why they aren’t going to be ultra-conservative and hold Darnold out if he feels good.

“If it was something where he was at risk of getting worse over the normal risk you take by taking the field, that might be part of the conversation,” Macdonald said. “But really it’s a function at this point of does he feel good enough to play.”

Darnold, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past on a one-year deal.

After elevating his play with the Vikings, Darnold was the best quarterback available in free agency and signed a three-year, $100 million deal with Seattle.

In 2025, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 95 yards.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Seahawks as the news is available.