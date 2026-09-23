Seahawks Promoting S Rodney Thomas

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are promoting S Rodney Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

Thomas had been elevated each of the past two games and played a fair number of snaps, so this a deserved raise.

Thomas, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Yale. He finished a four-year, $3,755,384 rookie deal with the Colts and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career in 2026 when he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2026, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded four total tackles and two pass deflections.