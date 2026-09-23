Dolphins Re-Sign LB Liam Anderson To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they re-signed ILB Liam Anderson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Roster Move | We have signed ILB Liam Anderson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Ai0i2C7Ybg — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2026

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

T Gottlieb Ayedze S Major Burns RB Jarquez Hunter EDGE Rodney McGraw WR Jalen Reagor RB Carlos Washington Jr. TE Tre Watson EDGE Clelin Ferrell EDGE Amari Gainer DL Jordan Miller WR Will Sheppard CB Jaylin Simpson DL Mazi Smith CB Ethan Bonner EDGE Max Llewellyn LS Luke Basso LB Liam Anderson

Anderson, 26, signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp and re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

Indianapolis signed him to a futures deal after the season and kept him on the practice squad for the 2024 season before letting him go in November after he was signed to the active roster.

From there, Anderson was let go in 2025 with an injury settlement and spent some time on the Bengals’ practice squad but was among their final roster cuts this year when he joined Miami’s practice squad. The Dolphins cut him earlier this week.

In 2026, Anderson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.