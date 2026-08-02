Eagles Hosted DE Ogbo Okoronkwo For Visit

Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles are hosting veteran edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo for a visit.

Okoronkwo, 31, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal, worth up to $22 million with incentives. He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million when the Browns released him. He then caught on with the Eagles.

He tore his triceps back in late September of 2025 and missed the remainder of the year.

In 2025, Okoronkwo appeared in one game for the Eagles but recorded no stats.