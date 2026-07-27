Jaguars Hosted Veteran WR Zay Jones For Visit

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially hosted free agent WR Zay Jones for a visit on Monday.

This is the first reported interest in Jones since free agency opened this past March.

Jones, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

The Cardinals signed Jones to a contract in 2024, and he then re-signed with the team on a one-year, $4.4 million deal for 2025.

In 2025, Jones appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 12 passes for 183 yards.