Eagles LB Nolan Smith Arrested For Reckless Driving

Per ESPN’s Tim McManus, Eagles LB Nolan Smith was arrested Friday and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia.

McManus mentions notes by the sheriff said Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 pm. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, per McManus, and a future court date has been issued.

Smith, 25, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option the Eagles’ exercised for 2027.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.