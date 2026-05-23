NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, DeMarvion Overshown, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders used a sixth-round pick on RB Kaytron Allen with a clear need for a short-yardage back. Allen is ready to bring his competitive spirit to the group to help bring out the best in himself and those around him.

“I’m ready to get to work right now,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’m a competitor, and me being in the room, I feel like it’s going to make everybody better for sure.”

“I just feel like when players around me, they got no other choice but to get better around me just because of my work ethic and how I go about playing football. I love football, so I put everything into it. And I just feel like if you’re around me, you gotta love football, or if not, it’s going to show.”

Ultimately, Allen is ready to do whatever the team brought him in for.

“I feel like if they draft me, that means they want me to come there and do something special, and I’m ready for it. I’m ready for the challenge, and I’m ready to get to work, man. And I’m a great team guy. I make everybody around me better … Defense, offense, special teams, it doesn’t matter what it is.”

Cowboys

Dallas hired DC Christian Parker after being among the league’s worst defenses in 2025. Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown outlined what has made the early phases of Parker’s tenure fun: his leadership and passion for working every day.

“It’s been fun,” Overshown said, Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You’re excited for football already when you’re in the meeting room, and you’re going through certain stuff on the field, and you see the scheme actually playing out in real time, and just knowing, this is what’s going to help us win the Super Bowl. How (Parker) explains the calls, how he goes in depth on the reasons why we’re doing everything, one through 11 on the field, why we’re doing this to better the team, why we’re doing this to better our chances to force a fumble or force a three-and-out.”

“(Parker) comes to work, ready to work every day. He’s quizzing us in the room, making sure we’re ready and stuff like that. That’s the type of leadership we need. I’m very excited.”

Overshown feels the changes to a 3-4 base defense will help get him more involved so he can play at his best.

“I’m not just parked somewhere expecting to make a play on the other side of the field. There’s some stuff schemed up for me and some stuff where I’m supposed to be in the fits every play. I’m excited about that. I love football and I love being involved in the play, so I’m excited for the role I got.”

Eagles

The Eagles head into a big year for the offense after being in the bottom third in passing for two years in a row. One AFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he could see Philadelphia moving on from QB Jalen Hurts if the struggles continue.

“Hurts, I could see,” the exec said. “Polarizing player, and as his running ability starts to decline, his value will decline, too. And [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman] will always be proactive with finding solutions.”

An NFC personnel evaluator is expecting a bounce-back year for Hurts. He mentioned the constant turnover at coordinator every year, and thinks Hurts will return to top form if the run game can get back to where it was.

“I think he’s going to play well,” the personnel evaluator said. “He’s had so many different coordinators over the years that he’ll be able to adapt to the changes, and if the running game returns to form, [Hurts] throws it well over the top.”

Ian Rapoport on the future of Hurts: “Is he going to be there for the next ten years? His play next year is going to determine a lot. If it’s a bad year, I would say everything is up in the air. Having an extra 1st-round pick in the 2027 draft would help you restart.”