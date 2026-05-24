NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Vic Fangio, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy that WR George Pickens has decided to sign and play on the franchise tag and notes that he expects Pickens to come out of the gate strong and prove he is worth a big deal.

“This is great from our view,” Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “For him as well, it lets him really extend what he’s got going right now in light of the fact that…when we got him, we got him for no other reason than because there was a long-term question. Through next year and this year, he’ll answer all those questions.”

“We will expect more earlier,” Jones told Epstein. “He will expect more. That he not only build on where he got to last year, the preparation will be out there happening as a major part in any series or any game. So I think from the get-go, he will have more to give in the plans of what we’re doing early and late in the season.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio addressed rumors of his retirement, noting that he was never close to retiring and will be back for at least two more seasons, despite being 67.

“No, I wasn’t close,” Fangio said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’ve had those thoughts the last few years. Every year at the end of the year I just think about it. I never really got serious to where I would have done it, and it was no different than I did after the ’24 season, after the ’23 season. I told the players the other day that we had our annual physical — we get physicals as coaches — and the docs told me I was reverse aging with my lab work and everything that came up. So, I told them, ‘You guys are stuck with me for a while, a long while.’”

“I still like doing it,” Fangio added. “I like the group of guys we have. I like working with them. I still like the challenge of the job. Work for a good organization. It’s just something I think you’ll always think about at the end of the year. But in the end, I didn’t come close to doing it, and I really don’t foresee myself doing it [any time soon]. I’m good for two years at least.”

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart said that the team has been discussing situational risk-taking in games during voluntary activities.

“That was one of our first meetings with coach Callahan,” Dart said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Pulling up my tape and just going over situationally, is it worth the risk here in this situation. That’s what we talk about a ton.”