NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Tyler Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders LB Ale Kaho is a Tongan-American and spoke to the importance of playing alongside heroes like QB Marcus Mariota and LB Frankie Luvu, who are inspirations to younger players in the Polynesian community.

“Going into this year, finding ways to grow and get that extra edge for myself, I always go back to my culture,” Kaho explained to the team website. “When I feel weak or I feel like I need to get back in that mode, I always resort back to my culture.”

“It took me a long time to sit there and talk to Marcus how I wanted to talk to Marcus,” Kaho mentioned. “I sh*t you not, in middle school when I was using my mom or dad’s phone before I had a phone, I would always watch Marcus Mariota videos, his interviews, his highlights obviously. I was more intrigued with him as a person. In the Poly culture, we look at him: ‘Damn.’ There’s only so many of us who get to that level and reach that. I literally look up to Frankie. I tell him all the time. We work out, we lift, I’m right behind him. I don’t care if people say I’m a follower. I don’t care. I’m following him for a reason. I want to be just like him or better. Him giving me the advice that he does, on and off the field, I’m so grateful for Frankie.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys moved OL Tyler Smith to LT for the final three games last season after numerous injuries at the position throughout the season. Smith has made his preference clear to remain at guard, but is willing to do what the team needs as long as they are on the same page.

“We had great conversations about it,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I have an understanding of what it is. That’s the most I can ask for is to just have that understanding early on. Obviously, I’ve got the utmost faith that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do what we’re going to do. Ultimately, I’ll be in the position I need to be in. I’m good with where we’re at.”

Per Seth Walder, the Cowboys hired Nick Fullerton and Vincent Etherton as Strategic Football Fellows.

Eagles

The Eagles continue their offseason with the pressing topic of WR A.J. Brown‘s possible trade. When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, NFL Network’s James Palmer mentioned that the Jaguars could emerge as a partner if WR Brian Thomas Jr. is available.

“There’s been some offers,” Palmer said, via JaguarsWire. “There’s been some talk with the Pats for sure. But if you think Howie Roseman for a second is not going to be calling every other team. And I mean not just taking calls, but making calls to other teams on AJ Brown, I mean, you’re a fool. Like, this is the way he works. He’s going to try to get other teams involved. He’s going to try to see what the best options he can get for himself are. And I think Jacksonville, there’s been like, is Brian Thomas Jr. available? He’s not available. Is he available? I’ve heard both behind closed doors, out in the open.”

Palmer wonders if Travis Hunter appearing more at cornerback will spur Jacksonville into making a “big splash” for a receiver, while pointing out that GM James Gladstone was looking to make “big moves” at the trade deadline during the season.

“Are they gonna make some moves in terms of how that wide receiver room’s built if Travis Hunter’s not going to be playing receiver as much? Like, do you want to go and make a big splash? I’ll say this, James Gladstone down there is like he’s kind of like Les Snead, where you have to have him sit on his hands. He’s always looking to do something big. He’s always looking to try to make a move. And at the (trade) deadline, man, was he trying to make some things happen at the deadline. And I mean big things. They didn’t happen, but he was trying to make some big moves at the deadline. So, I wouldn’t put anything past James Gladstone down there in Jacksonville.”