Chargers Cut CB Kaiir Elam From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they released CB Kaiir Elam from their practice squad on Wednesday.

we've signed WR marquez valdes-scantling to the practice squad + released CB kaiir elam from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/mI8KZM5mhN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 16, 2026

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Lander Barton LB Andre Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers RB Amar Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger DB Nikko Reed TE Evan Svoboda QB DJ Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi (International) DL Terry Webb TE Patrick Herbert DT Jordan Jefferson WR Theo Wease LB Caleb Murphy DB Isas Waxter WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

This comes as a corresponding move to signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

Elam, 25, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

The Cowboys later let him go midseason, and he caught on with the Titans. The Chiefs signed Elam to a one-year deal for the 2026 season last offseason. The Chargers signed him to their practice squad coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Elam appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and four games for the Titans. He recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.