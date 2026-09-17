Chargers Sign CB Kaiir Elam

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed CB Kaiir Elam to the practice squad.

Elam, 25, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

The Cowboys later let him go midseason, and he caught on with the Titans. The Chiefs signed Elam to a one-year deal for the 2026 season but let him go after camp. The Chargers then signed him to their practice squad coming out of this year’s preseason but let him go after Week 1.

In 2025, Elam appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and four games for the Titans. He recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.