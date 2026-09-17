Commanders Sign CB Isaac Yiadom To Active Roster

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Commanders released DT Ricky Barber in a corresponding move.

Yiadom, 30, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract in March 2022 before moving on from him. He later caught on with the Saints in December and returned to New Orleans on a one-year contract in 2023.

Yiadom signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for the 2024 season. He then returned to the Saints in 2025 on a three-year deal worth around $9 million but was cut this year and signed to Washington’s practice squad.

In 2025, Yiadom appeared in 14 games for the Saints, recording 26 total tackles and one tackle for loss.