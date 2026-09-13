Falcons Hoping Michael Penix Jr. Can Return In Week 2

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. was fully cleared from his torn ACL in late August, but the young passer isn’t playing in Week 1 as he continues to clear hurdles in his recovery, primarily mental ones since he hasn’t had a lot of practice or re-acclimation time.

Atlanta also won’t have veteran QB Tua Tagovailoa after a mid-week injury to his oblique in practice, and third-string QB Cooper Rush will start despite back spasms. There’s a real chance the Falcons have to turn to rookie UDFA Jack Strand today against the Steelers.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones says there are people with the Falcons who are hoping the events of this week in the quarterback room help Penix get over the final mental hurdle in time to play in Week 2.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport adds the Falcons were hoping to get Penix back in Week 2 or Week 3.

Tagovailoa — who has a chance to be recovered and ready for Week 2, per Jones — didn’t seize the starting job despite a prime opportunity with Penix not practicing. His short-term future in Atlanta is already uncertain.

Penix is in a similar boat, although with a longer leash, but the former top-ten pick is in control of his own destiny with his play, once he gets back on the field.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ QB situation as the news becomes available.