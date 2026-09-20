NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers LB Devin Lloyd on the Falcons fans booing QB Cooper Rush in Atlanta before he was replaced by rookie QB Jack Strand : “Whenever your own crowd turns around against you, it’s like, we’ve gotta keep our foot on the neck.” (Person)

on the Falcons fans booing QB in Atlanta before he was replaced by rookie QB : “Whenever your own crowd turns around against you, it’s like, we’ve gotta keep our foot on the neck.” (Person) Panthers DT Derrick Brown was fined $17,911 for a hit on a quarterback.

Panthers

The Panthers get their first divisional game of the season in Week 2 against the Falcons after QB Bryce Young went for a career-best five total touchdowns. Young understands what’s at stake in the upcoming divisional game, especially after the season opener loss.

“Coach [Dave Canales] talks about it all the time: Our first goal is to win the [NFC] South,” Young said, via ESPN’s Mike Kaye. “And obviously, those division wins mean so much, when you’re trying to accomplish that goal. You have the same process and you understand that. You don’t want to get too high or too low, but again, this is a business, we’re all pros and we understand what’s at stake every time that it’s a division opponent.”

Young saw Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich‘s man-heavy scheme twice last year, and he’s fully aware of what to expect going into this year’s meeting.

“Very matchy group, guys that — especially on the perimeter — they play really well. Understand concepts, do a great job of pattern matching, all that stuff, so we know it’s going to take everything. We have to be executing at a high level to have success.”

Saints

Ravens DC Anthony Weaver complimented Saints QB Tyler Shough by referring to him as a “poor man’s Josh Allen“ ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

“We played them towards the latter half of the year when I was in Miami last year, and I was impressed with him then as a rookie,” Weaver said, via NFL.com. “He reminds me a little bit of like a poor man’s Josh Allen, has all the arm talent in the world [and] can run. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good [of] an athlete he is. So, particularly as you get down to the low red [zone], we are constantly going to be conscious of just his ability to scramble and create those extended plays — no different than our guy with eight [QB Lamar Jackson ]. I just think the more reps he gets, the more confident he’s going to get in that scheme and with the talent around him. I think they have done a good job of trying to build the talent around him. They have tremendous skill players. I think they have upgraded their offensive line from when I saw [them] a year ago. So, sky’s the limit for the kid.”