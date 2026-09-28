Giants Fear OLB Brian Burns Tore His ACL

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are concerned that star OLB Brian Burns tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Burns was playing through an ankle injury that was initially expected to sideline him for a period. This injury, if confirmed, will be something that Burns won’t be able to push through and will end his season.

It’s yet another punishing hit to a Giants team that started the season with so much promise.

Burns, 28, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He was traded to the Giants in March of 2024 for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

New York shortly signed him to a five-year, $141 million extension after the trade was done.

He’s due base salaries of $21.5 million in each of the final two years of that deal.

In 2026, Burns appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.