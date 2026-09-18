Rams Announce Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad to the active roster and signed DT Jaxson Moi to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed S Tanner Ingle from Practice Squad to Active Roster

• Signed to Practice Squad DT Jaxson Moi pic.twitter.com/hFRf4elCpP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2026

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DB Nick Andersen WR Alex Bachman T Austin Blaske P Jack Bouwmeester (international) RB Dean Connors DB Nyzier Fourqurean G Blake Hance DB Cam Lampkin DT Larrell Murchison LB Eli Neal DT Bill Norton LB Darryl Peterson WR Brennan Presley TE Dan Villari RB Jordan Waters LB Jamie Sheriff DT Jaxson Moi

Ingle, 26, played five years at N.C. State and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal to return in 2024, repeating the process that year as well. He bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad last season and was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

Los Angeles re-signed him to their practice squad after training camp.

In 2025, Ingle appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded two tackles.