Browns Sign LB Krys Barnes

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad.

The Browns placed LB Nathaniel Watson on practice squad injured reserve in a corresponding move.

It’s worth noting Barnes was among five tryout linebackers in Cleveland earlier this week.

Barnes, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he has spent two seasons. From there, he joined the Panthers in 2025 and signed to the active roster in November.

Barnes then signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2026 but was let go after camp.

In 2025, Barnes appeared in seven games, making three starts for the Panthers and recording 23 tackles and a half sack.