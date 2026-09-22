Patriots Place OL Michael Onwenu On IR Among Three Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have placed OL Michael Onwenu on injured reserve after he suffered a broken right ankle.

The Patriots also signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad.

Onwenu, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a $202,468 signing bonus.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Onwenu appeared in 17 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots.