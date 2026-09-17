Bills Rule Out DT Ed Oliver Following Hip Injury During Warm-Ups

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out DT Ed Oliver after he sustained a hip injury during warm-ups, the team announced.

Oliver, 28, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $12,329,200 signing bonus.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $14.125 million and $14.4 million in the final two years of that deal before the team restructured his contract.

In 2026, Oliver has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.