Broncos CB Patrick Surtain Believed To Have Avoided Long-Term Injury, Achilles Intact

Per Tom Pelissero, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II is believed to have avoided a long-term injury after exiting Week 4’s game against the 49ers.

Pelissero adds Surtain will undergo further testing on his ankle to confirm the extent of the injury. He suffered a non-contact injury on Sunday, but Pelissero confirmed Surtain’s Achilles is intact and “all indications” say he avoided a worst-case scenario.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Surtain is expected to miss time with the injury, but it doesn’t seem to be a season-ending injury.

Surtain II, 26, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season.

From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos.

In 2026, Surtain has appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Surtain as the news becomes available.