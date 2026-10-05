Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Believed To Have Suffered High-Ankle Sprain

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4’s loss to the Seahawks based on the initial exams.

Rapoport adds Slater will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury, but he mentions it’s typically an injury that takes several weeks to heal.

The Chargers are dealing with numerous injuries up front, as RT Joe Alt didn’t return to Week 4’s game while G Kayode Awosika has missed the last two games.

Slater, 27, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. He played out the final year of that contract in 2024 with a base salary of $2.927 million.

The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option worth $19.04 million guaranteed for the 2025 season and then signed him to a four-year, $114 million extension.

In 2026, Salter has made four starts for the Chargers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Slater as the news becomes available.