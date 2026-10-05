Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Expected To Be Out 3-4 Months With Dislocated Ankle

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton needs surgery on his dislocated ankle that comes with an expected recovery timeline of three to four months.

Zenitz adds there’s a small chance Thornton could make a late-season return, most likely in the postseason, based on the initial timeline suggested.

Thornton, 26, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him midseason.

The Chiefs later signed Thornton to their practice squad in 2024 before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2025 season. He re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a two-year, $11 million deal.

In 2026, Thornton has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 11 passes for 219 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Thornton as the news becomes available.