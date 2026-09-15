Chiefs Optimistic CB Mansoor Delane’s Shoulder Injury Is Short Term

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, X-rays and CT scans were negative on Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane‘s shoulder, and there’s optimism that it’s a short-term injury.

Rapoport adds Delane is still scheduled to get an MRI. He also mentions Delane suffered an injury on the same scapula in the spring and landed on it during his first-career interception.

Delane, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 55th-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Severn, Maryland. He committed to Virginia Tech where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU for his final year and was an All-American.

The Chiefs traded up with the Browns for the sixth pick of the 2026 draft to select Delane. He signed a four-year, $41.9 million fully guaranteed rookie deal with a fifth-year option for 2030.

In his collegiate career, Delane appeared in 44 games over four seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU. He recorded 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 27 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

In 2026, Delane has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded one pass defended and one interception.

We’ll have more on Delane as the news becomes available.