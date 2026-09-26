Bears Rule Out QB Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent Doubtful

According to their injury report, the Bears have ruled out QB Caleb Williams for MNF against the Eagles due to a hamstring injury.

The Bears could end up starting veteran QB Case Keenum, given that QB2 Tyson Bagent remains in concussion protocol and is listed as doubtful.

Williams was carted off on Sunday after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury, but the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided for Chicago’s signal caller.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams and the Bears as it becomes available.