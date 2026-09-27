Commanders LB Leo Chenal Ruled Out With Neck Injury

The Commanders officially ruled out LB Leo Chenal after he was taken off the field with a neck injury on Sunday.

Chenal, 25, was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He just finished a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,356,000 in 2025.

Washington signed him to a three-year, $24.75 million deal this past offseason when he was testing the free agent market for the first time.

In 2026, Chenal has appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded seven tackles.

We will have more on Chenal as it becomes available.