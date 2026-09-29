NFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker, Dylan Stewart, Panthers

Dylan Stewart

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely by the team after punching an Alabama player last week and squabbling with his coaches on the sideline.

has been suspended indefinitely by the team after punching an Alabama player last week and squabbling with his coaches on the sideline. Stewart has been regarded as a potential top-10 pick in the 2027 draft, but this situation could complicate his stock depending on the length of the suspension. (Florio)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales commented on LB Devin Lloyd‘s performance against the Falcons, in which he had two interceptions, nine tackles, one touchdown, and one sack. He is the first linebacker since 1982 (when sacks officially began to be recorded) to have eight or more tackles, at least two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a sack in a game.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a better performance out of a linebacker in 17 years of coaching in the NFL,” Canales said, via The Athletic. “It’s a tribute to his study and being in the right spot. I didn’t realize his hands were that good. That slant he picked off there at the end was incredible. And the run after the catch on the first one. One of the most dominant linebacker performances I’ve seen.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales and OC Brad Idzik both commented on WR Jalen Coker and how he can make an offensive impact for Carolina.

“There’s no secret: Our offense in the pass game runs through T-Mac. We’re trying to move him around and feature him in different ways,” Canales said, via The Athletic. “And when their No. 1 corner (is on McMillan) or they have something deployed that way … we have to be able to take advantage. That’s where Jalen’s gotta eat, Xavier’s gotta eat.”

“Because Coker does a great job of getting his footing back, he’s able to get back upfield,” Idzik added. “Bryce gives him a layered ball toward the sideline, and you see how special Jalen is as an athlete, contorting his body and getting his feet down. It looks effortless out there.”