Panthers G Damien Lewis Will Miss Time With Elbow Injury

According to Mike Garafolo, Panthers G Damien Lewis injured the UCL ligament in his elbow in the Week 3 loss to the Browns and will miss some time.

How much time is yet to be determined, per Garafolo. Lewis won’t play in Week 4 against the Lions and the Panthers have a bye in Week 5. Carolina plays the Eagles in Week 6 and it’s possible Lewis could return for that game or shortly afterward.

Lewis, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.9 million contract with Seattle.

Lewis was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season.

He’s due base salaries of $12.24 million in each of the final two years of that deal.

In 2026, Lewis has appeared in three games for the Panthers with three starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 3 guard out of 73 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Lewis as the news is available.