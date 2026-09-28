NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Robert Hunt, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons OT Jake Matthews was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers

The Panthers are in the bottom half of rushing to start the year and only added 98 yards on 23 carries in Week 3’s loss to the Browns. Carolina RG Robert Hunt thinks they’re consistently one-man away, and they showed what they’re capable of late in the game.

“I can’t really say,” Hunt said, via the team’s website. “I think we all just got to do a better job. I think we just — kind of hate to say it but — like (we’re) one man off every time. That could be from me to anybody else, so we always got to be on the same page.”

“I think we got it clicking later on in the game, and it felt good, and it looked good, but we got to start early. We start early, it’s a different ballgame.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales outlined what the Browns did schematically to slow the run game, praising their stout coverage on the backend and their various rush patterns.

“We didn’t handle the movement well up front, and it was — we’re looking at it schematically and structurally; the runs looked fine, we missed some blocks up front,” Canales said. “We knew the challenge of this group is that they’re quick, they move at the point, they do different things, and we didn’t handle that well early.”

“The Browns did a great job covering us, making it challenging. Some of their rush patterns, you know, created a little bit of pressure for Bryce, so he had to get the ball out a little bit earlier than he needed to. So, some things to work on, some things to look at, but I got to give a lot of credit to those guys for executing a good plan.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough felt his controversial fumble against the Raiders was an incomplete pass, and the situation stings even more because the Saints felt they had a Jared Goff fumble taken away in Week 1 against the Lions.

“I thought I threw it. Me, personally, I thought my arm was going forward,” Shough said at his press conference. “I’m not exactly sure on the rule. It doesn’t really matter to me. I’ve got to get it out sooner regardless.”

NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said the following on the situation:

“With the ruling on the field of a fumble recovered by the defense, that is an automatic booth review which any automatic booth review is either confirmed with New York to confirm the ruling on the field, or we stop the game if we need to. On that play, we were able to confirm that the defenders’ right hand hit the ball and the hand. The quarterback clearly lost control of the ball before his hand was coming forward. We were able to confirm the ruling on the field. . . . All we are looking for is the hand coming forward with control to make it an incomplete pass. In the play that happened today, the hand was not coming forward with control of the ball.”