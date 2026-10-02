Packers Officially Rule Out Four Players For Week 4

The Green Bay Packers announced they’ve ruled out G Aaron Banks (knee/toe), G Jacob Monk (quadricep), DL Warren Brinson (calf/groin), and DL Anthony Campbell (ankle) for Week 4 against the Buccaneers.

Packers rule out four, list two questionable vs. Buccaneers — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2026

With Banks out, the Packers signed veteran guards Kevin Zeitler and Laken Tomlinson to the active roster. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said they are still working toward their decision on who will start in place of Banks.

“We have a plan in place right now, and if everything goes the way we plan it to go, then we’ll be set,” LaFleur said, via the team’s site. “Got one more practice, let’s get through that and then finalize our decisions.”

Banks, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.1 million contract with the 49ers.

Banks played out his rookie deal with San Francisco and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers last offseason. Green Bay restructured his contract in March to reduces his $24.8 million cap hit. He’s due $7.7 million in base salary and a $9.5 million roster bonus that can be prorated.

In 2026, Banks has appeared in one game for the Packers.